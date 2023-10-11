Commercial buyers Patrick and Delinda Sheahan of The Valley of Lagoons near Ingham are looking to bolster their herd's carcase and bone structure following a bulk buy up at last week's Rockhampton Brahman Week Sale.
The couple, who also own Greenvale property, Reedybrook, outlaid $130,000 to secure seven grey bulls at an average price of $18,571.
The top price they paid was for the 29-month-old son of US sire, JDH Mr Boswick Manso, lot 138 Brahrock Drake for $30,000.
Out of Brahrock Miss Elmo Power 5291 cow, the horned bull tipped the scales at 900 kilograms and measured 38 centimetres in scrotal circumference.
He scanned 142 square centimetres for eye muscle area and 15mm and 12mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats.
Their other six bull purchases included $14,000 for lot 159, Hazelton K Bossco 6330, $14,000 for lot 163, Hazelton B Impact 6131, $20,000 for lot 228, Hazelton Mascot 6301, $20,000 for lot 229, Hazelton Ezra 6172, $18,000 for lot 357, Hazelton Munster 6296, and $14,000 for lot 361, Hazelton Miles 6287.
Mr Sheahan said the the bulls they purchased had "great bone, tidy sheaths, great temperament and were all grey".
"In the past couple of years, we've been purchasing horned bulls as we feel they have a lot more bone compared to the polled genetics," he said.
"There were a lot more better value horned bulls offered at this year's sale I feel.
"These bulls will go back to The Valley of Lagoons and will be isolated from the herd until it rains and then they'll go out with our breeders."
Back in November 2022, the Sheahans purchased a line of grey polled and poll scur Kenilworth heifers at the Charters Towers special store sale for a record price of $5200 per head.
