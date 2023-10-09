North Queensland Register
Home/News

Man bitten by crocodile at Townsville wildlife sanctuary

By Melissa Meehan
Updated October 10 2023 - 8:36am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man in his 20s suffered an injured finger when bitten by a crocodile at a wildlife sanctuary. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
A man in his 20s suffered an injured finger when bitten by a crocodile at a wildlife sanctuary. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)

A young man has been bitten by a crocodile at a wildlife sanctuary in Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.