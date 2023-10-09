A young man has been bitten by a crocodile at a wildlife sanctuary in Queensland.
The man, aged in his mid-20s, was bitten on his right hand on Monday afternoon while he was working at Billabong Sanctuary in Townsville.
He was attacked by a young crocodile.
Queensland Ambulance Service acting senior operations supervisor David Cole said the man injured a finger.
Mr Cole said the worker was in a significant pain and was well looked after by colleagues as they waited for emergency services.
The man was transported to Townsville University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
"He's going to have a great story to tell his friends in the years to come," Mr Cole said.
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.