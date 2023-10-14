Imagine how you would feel if you were facing the same fate as you did in 2019-2020 devastated by bushfire.
It is unfathomable to think about but that is what happened to one dairy farmer in the NSW south coast in the Bega Valley region. From Coolagolite Road, Coolagolite (Bega Valley LGA) in the north right through to Cuttagee, Barragga Bay, Murrah, Bunga and as far south to Goalen Head is where the bushfire burned or became far too close to three dairy farms. The bushfire affected area was 6700 hectares in size.
After the fires in 2019-2020 the family were able to rebuild and return to their farm only to be caught off guard this time around and have it burned to the ground three years later. It is not the fact that the grassed areas and established trees are burned as fire does not discriminate.
Livestock, water infrastructure, fences and the list goes on of farm losses that cost millions of dollars to repair and rebuild. Let alone the enormous mental and emotional toll that a disaster such as this can have on a family and community.
The Bega Valley is a dairy farming region and is a close community, and it goes without saying that the fires came close to destroying surrounding farms. One of these was also devastated by fire in February 2020 in the aftermath of the Black Summer fires, however was fortunate to be spared this time.
Farmers, especially dairy farmers, work tirelessly to build their property as a sustainable model for years to come and to hopefully one day hand over to their children, so to have it destroyed in an instant places enormous pressure on them and their family.
Needless to say, if devastation of this magnitude keeps happening to our agricultural communities there will be a shortage of farmers in the years to come, hence a supply shortage of dairy products which is not something we want to occur.
It is easy to say "keep on going" as farmers always do, but with the forecast of a horror summer for bushfires it is hard to stay so positive. One thing is for certain farmers will always look out for their neighbours.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.