North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Unfathomable - devastated by bushfire again

By Lynelle Rogers, Eastausmilk Executive Officer
October 14 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.
File picture.

Imagine how you would feel if you were facing the same fate as you did in 2019-2020 devastated by bushfire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.