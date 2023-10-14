It is unfathomable to think about but that is what happened to one dairy farmer in the NSW south coast in the Bega Valley region. From Coolagolite Road, Coolagolite (Bega Valley LGA) in the north right through to Cuttagee, Barragga Bay, Murrah, Bunga and as far south to Goalen Head is where the bushfire burned or became far too close to three dairy farms. The bushfire affected area was 6700 hectares in size.