North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Live cattle ship catches fire en route to Indonesia

By Neve Brissenden
Updated October 6 2023 - 8:47am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A live export ship believed to be carrying 3000 head of cattle is turning back after an engine fire. (Xavier La Canna/AAP PHOTOS)
A live export ship believed to be carrying 3000 head of cattle is turning back after an engine fire. (Xavier La Canna/AAP PHOTOS)

An Australian live export ship believed to be carrying more than 3000 head of cattle has been turned back to Darwin after its engine room caught fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.