Council to address primary health care issues in Mission Beach

By Samantha Campbell
October 5 2023 - 8:00am
Wongaling Beach Shopping Centre could become Mission Beach new GP clinic. Photo supplied.
Cassowary Coast Regional Council will take the lead with an innovative approach to address the shortage of crucial health services by leasing a facility for qualified doctors and allied health professionals to practice.

