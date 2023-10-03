North Queensland Register
Speckle Park triplets could attend Beef 2024 with their mother, Gayle

Updated October 4 2023 - 10:04am, first published 7:30am
Speckle Park cow, Gayle, keeps a watchful eye on Travis Parry of Blair Plains as he reaches out to her triplets. PIcture: Judith Maizey
The Speckle Park triplets owned by Travis Parry of Blair Plains, Sarina, were an instant hit on social media after their surprise birth, but next year they could be among the stars at Beef 2024 in Rockhampton.

