The beef industry is a step closer at finding out who has claimed the title of best feedlot steer in the north, following the completion of the Northern Beef Producers Expo feedlot steer challenge last week.
Fed at the Laurel Hills Feedlot, 100 steers were entered from six vendors in this year's feedlot competition component of the NBPE at Charters Towers.
The pens of 10 feeder weight steers included Brahman, Brangus, Simmental cross, Angus cross Limousin and Droughtmaster breeds.
NBPE committee members Bill and Larissa Holzwart went and recorded the exit weight of the steers last week.
The 100 steers averaged 649 kilograms, with the steers putting on an average daily weight gain of 2.23kg, topping at 3.1kg.
Mr Holzwart said the steers looked "fantastic" and the winning pen on feed only averaged 2.42kg/ADG making it a very, very tight competition.
"The steers are in really good shape, beautiful fat cover," Mr Holzwart said.
"I would just like to congratulate all the competitors in what has been the tightest feeder steer comp we have run yet."
The steers were transported to Teys Australia, with results to be shared later this week.
