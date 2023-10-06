North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Northern Beef Producers Expo 2023 feedlot steer challenge completed

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated October 6 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NBPE committee member Bill Holzwart at the Laurel Hills Feedlot. Picture: NBPE
NBPE committee member Bill Holzwart at the Laurel Hills Feedlot. Picture: NBPE

The beef industry is a step closer at finding out who has claimed the title of best feedlot steer in the north, following the completion of the Northern Beef Producers Expo feedlot steer challenge last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.