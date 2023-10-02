North Queensland Register
Home/News

Young Person in Transport Award 2023 winner Anton Fitzgerald named

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
October 2 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young Person in Transport Award 2023 winner Anton Fitzgerald (third from left) with other finalists (from left) Josh Ahern, Skye Loveday, Travis Oliver, Brodie Matton-Osgood and Matthew McLennan. (Absent: Wyatt Fisk-Walsh) Picture: Judith Maizey
Young Person in Transport Award 2023 winner Anton Fitzgerald (third from left) with other finalists (from left) Josh Ahern, Skye Loveday, Travis Oliver, Brodie Matton-Osgood and Matthew McLennan. (Absent: Wyatt Fisk-Walsh) Picture: Judith Maizey

Driving 4000 km a week while managing the movements of five other trucks is Anton Fitzgerald's job as manager of Meandarra Transport and that work ethic and dedication was recognised at this year's Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland (LRTAQ) conference in Townsville.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.