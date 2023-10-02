As to when livestock road trains and trucks will be electrified is debatable, but those in the industry can't see it happening any time soon.
This view, however, is in conflict to that of the Assistant Minister for Regional Roads Bruce Saunders, who believes it will be a reality in the next five to seven years.
Mr Saunders was a guest speaker at this year's annual conference in Townsville of the Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland attended by about 140 delegates.
Mr Saunders told Queensland Country LIfe that you could not stop the future and electrification was the future.
"I think it's going to happen quicker - people here are talking about 10-12 years. I know that I drive an electric car. I know the difference in an electric car. I know advancements in its making and comparing electric trucks to diesel trucks (but) it's going to happen a lot quicker than people think.
"And we (the State Government) are progressing that - you heard TMR (Transport and Main Roads) talk about it and we're working with QFES (Queensland Fire and Emergency Service) at the moment about electric cars and electric fires.
"So we are as a government advancing down that track. I think industry said 10 to 12 years, I think it's going to be a lot sooner."
Mr Saunders is tipping said livestock trucks will be electrified within the next five to seven years.
"We went through this when Henry Ford made the first motor car. People said they won't replace horses so we're going to see that all the time where people are looking back and saying 'no, no, we'll delay it as long as possible', but you can't delay progress. You've got to get on the progress bus."
Mr Saunders said some delegates at the conference were ready for it while some were not.
"The way technology is and the way it's changing is unbelievable," he said.
"Who would've thought that 10 years ago that I would be driving an electric car, (and) I drive an electric car."
But Livestock and Rural Transporters Association of Queensland president Gerard Johnson said he could not see electric livestock haulage trucks happening any time in the near future.
He said electric vehicles could maybe happen for heavy transport in metropolitan areas sooner, but he could not see it happening for regional Queensland for possibly 20 years.
"It's impractical for where we are. There will still be an internal combustion motor, but it might be a different fuel source," he said.
"Just the efficiency of the current motors is a lot better than electric motors for where we are, the distances we travel, the loads we're carrying, electric trucks wouldn't be capable of doing the job."
Mr Johnson said the major manufacturers had told them they were not developing electric motors suitable for livestock haulage.
He said drivers were not ready at the moment even if there was a suitable electric engines for livestock trucks.
Mr Johnson said there were also animal welfare issues involved if electric engines caught on fire with livestock haulage and roads in regional Queensland were probably not ready for them either.
