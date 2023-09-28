North Queensland Register
Flinders Highway crash at Cloncurry claims two lives

By Newsroom
Updated September 29 2023 - 8:45am, first published 8:43am
Two dead in fatal crash on Flinders Highway near Cloncurry
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating a fatal traffic crash on the Flinders Highway at Cloncurry on Thursday night.

