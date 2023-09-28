The Big Weekend is back, and it is shaping up to be a weekend you will not want to miss.
The Julia Creek Combined Sporting Association is once again hosting the 'Big Weekend' event on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, bragging rights are up for grabs for the local rugby league and netball fanatics.
Each of the codes will be taking to the fields and courts to battle it out a series of annual Town vs Country matches.
The games bring a long standing rivalry to a head, as those who live in the Julia Creek township take on the country folk from the surrounding cattle properties or areas outside of Julia Creek.
This year marks a significant milestone for the event, celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the Town vs Country match.
Friday action starts with junior clinics at 4pm, followed by the netball clash at 6pm, and culminating in the rugby league match at 7.30pm.
The action doesn't stop at the final siren either.
On Saturday, the Julie Creek turf club opens its gates at 12pm, for a day of thoroughbred perfection.
As the sun sets, the lights of the long-awaited Casino Royale Ball turn on, with the doors set to open at 5:30pm.
There will be casino tables by Blackjax Fun Casino, and a $500 lucky door prize sponsored by Arron Jones and Barb Humphries.
Sneaky Beats will bring the tunes to get everyone grooving on the dance floor.
Two auctions will run during the celebrations, with 50 per cent of the proceeds raised on Friday and Saturday will be donated to the Black Dog Institute and Dolly's Dream.
Amongst the items for auction are signed football jerseys, Yeti Cooler Packs, and tools.
Entry to the game on Friday night is $5 for adults, and it's free for kids.
There will be food and drinks available, rides for the kids, and jersey auctions.
The Big Weekend is sponsored by the McKinlay Shire Council, and Multicom Resources.
Julia Creek Turf Club is located at 1 Kynuna Road, Julia Creek.
