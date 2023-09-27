Strong support for store cattle at Mareeba

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 770 cattle on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of 72 bullocks, 24 bulls and 11 cows. Store cattle consisted of 76 steers, 89 heifers, 48 cows and 434 mickeys.
There was a large run of bullocks, with not many heavy cows to quote on. There were also large runs of heavier bulls from the northern country on offer.
Store cattle received strong support this week with large runs of quality Brahmans selling to local restockers and boat buyers. All processors were in attendance.
The yarding was drawn from Kowanyama, Coen, Ravenshoe and local and coastal areas.
Steers and bullocks 400-600kg sold to 202c and averaged 182c. Cows 400-500kg made 144c and averaged 104c, cows 500-600kg reached 154c, averaging 129c. Bulls 500-650kg made 224c and averaged 185c, while bulls over 650kg reached 224c to average 224c.
Yearling steers under 200kg reached 182c to average 177c, yearling steers 200 - 300kg sold to 208c, averaging 193c.
Steers 200 - 300kg sold to 80c, averaging 80c, steers 300 - 400kg topped at 188c and averaged 154c.
Yearling heifers under 200kg topped at 218c and averaged 121c, yearling heifers 200 - 300kg sold to 230c, averaging 173c.
Heifers under 300kg topped at 104c and averaged 53c.
Cows under 300kg made 66c, average 22c, and cows 300-400kg reached 90c, average 47c.
Bulls under 200kg reached 199c, average 105c, bulls 200-300kg made 199c, average 109c, and bulls 300-500kg reached 205c, average 145c.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.