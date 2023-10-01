A summary of what it found globally included: rising prices for everything from fertiliser to packaging have added significantly to overall production costs. Labour shortages that existed pre-COVID have been exacerbated across the supply chain from farm to retail. Logistics such as trucking have become increasingly expensive and difficult to find, congestion and delays at ports continue to further delay perishable products. The conflict in Ukraine obviously destabilised markets and disrupted product flow, however shipping container costs have also seen massive increases. And to finish the supply chain off, rising energy costs have added to the impact across the supply chain.