North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Data backs claim - horticulture has never been harder

By Rachel Chambers, Qfvg Ceo
October 1 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Shutterstock
Picture by Shutterstock

When anyone asks me what I believe is the main issue in horticulture, the answer I have been giving all year is: "Within the last three years, input costs have risen between 30 and 65 per cent and productivity has decreased by a third. What business can survive those numbers?"

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.