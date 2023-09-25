A bullock kept on farm for its distinctive grey and white hide is being touted as taking the record for a dressed weight of 854 kg.
The bullock, Iceberg, owned by Josie and Blair Angus of Signature Beef and Signature On Farm, Clermont, Queensland, was slaughtered at the weekend.
Mrs Angus said it had always been their plan to kill the Shorthorn, Angus, Belmont Red X once they had their own abattoir up and running.
But she said things got a bit busy and Iceberg became a back-burner job and ended up hanging around longer than he was meant to.
"We honestly don't know his (live weight) because he was just too big to get on anything (to weigh him) so it's a pure guess," she said.
"He was conventionally dressed so we had his kidney fats and skirt removed before we took the conventional dressed weight.
"It's really hard (to guess his live weight) because dressing percentages vary, but he was a pretty high yielding animal so if you work him out at about 60 per cent, he'd come in at 1423 kg, but like I said that's a fairly broad guess."
Mrs Angus said Iceberg was a lovely natured bullock who loved to eat.
"He was soft as butter and that was the amazing thing when we started to Google the record books (for dressed weight) most of his contemporaries were all eight to 10 years old, but this guy was a bit of a baby in that league. He was only four years old," she said.
Since 1894, the Monkira Ox is recorded as being the heaviest bullock slaughtered in Australia. The ox was bred at Monkira Station, Diamantina River, Western Queensland. Its live weight was 3042 lbs (1379 kgs) and the dressed carcase weighed at 1993 lb (904 kg).
Mrs Angus said when the Monkira Ox was dressed they used to leave the kidney fat and the skirt as part of the final carcase.
"And that's where we don't want to knock the Monkira Ox off his pedestal because he's obviously very famous, but if we compare the two dressings - the modern dressing style to that 1894 dressing style - then it's likely there's more kilos in Iceberg," she said.
Mrs Angus said they had tasted the bullock's hanging tender and it was extraordinarily marbled and tender.
She said they had all held their breath when he was slaughtered through their new processing plant to see how heavy he was and if the equipment would lift him given he was going to be heavy.
"But, he sailed through quite easily. We expected it to be more dramatic than it was," she said.
Mrs Angus said they were considering auctioning off some of the choicest cuts given there had been so much interest in him.
"We haven't worked out the finer details, but we'd love to share the love around a little," she said.
"We haven't thought that far (as to where the money will go) but it might just to to pay off part of his feed bill."
