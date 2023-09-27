The Dobe family of DeSalis Station are looking to take their Brangus commercial and stud herd to the next level by expanding more into Ultrablack breeding.
DeSalis Grazing Company, a family-run Brangus and Ultrablack cattle enterprise, is owned by brothers, Wayne and Russell Dobe, but the company was previously trading as WTG & LA Dobe and Sons with their parents Bill and Lyn, who have stepped back from the business.
Wayne and his wife Kellie live at their breeder property, DeSalis Station, 60 kilometres inland from Gumlu along the Bogie River.
They live with their grown children, who also work full time on the property, while Russell is based in Bowen.
Wayne and Kellie also own and operate CPR Brangus and Ultrablack stud, which is located at their Ravenshoe property, Cedar Glen.
The Dobes were volume buyers at the recent Telpara Hills Brangus and Ultrablack sale at Tolga, outlaying $350,000 to secure 24 bulls at an average of $14,583.
Among DeSalis Grazing Company's top purchase bulls on the day was an Ultrablack bull, Telpara Hills Avalanche 468S12, which sold for $50,000 to MBC Pastoral, Bowen, which was bought by Russell Dobe as part of DeSalis Grazing Company.
They also secured the Australian-breed record female, Telpara Hills Miss Geddes 468S29 for $40,000, a full sister to Avalanche.
...we have purchased many high quality animals from the Pearce family.- Kellie Dobe, DeSalis Grazing Company
Both articles were sired by Varilek Geddes 7068 and out of Telpara Hills Miss Foundation 468Q13.
Mrs Dobe said they started using Ultrablacks in their herds in the last 18 months.
"We always look at their genetics, estimated breeding values, slick coat, clean underlines, temperament and easy calving," she said.
"The Varilek Geddes bull (Avalanche) is the whole package that DeSalis Grazing Company was looking for.
"His stats were everything we wanted including huge muscle and clean underline. Being in the top 1pc in EBVs and having a 6.7 IMF made the decision easy.
"The Varilek Geddes heifer is in the top 1pc of the breed for all growth and 2pc for EMA. Her dam has one of the best genetic family tree available going back to CB Final Cut and Csonka.
Her temperament is second to none."
The Dobes plan to collect from Avalanche for their next AI program and have high expectations for Miss Geddes in their IVF program starting soon in Ravenshoe.
They also paid $22,000 for Telpara Hills First Ascent, a son of the $160,000 Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15.
First Ascent will be collected for semen.
"(Paratrooper P15) is in the top 1 pc of entire Angus breed for nearly all his EBVs plus a 6.5 IMF," she said.
They also secured Telpara Hills Summit and Telpara Hills Hard-Core, both for $22,000 each, to go straight into their stud donor program, while the other 18 Ultrablack and Brangus bulls will enter the Dobes commercial operation at DeSalis Station.
The Dobes bought their first heifer from Telpara Hills in 2014 at the Rockhampton Brangus Sale.
Mrs Dobe said the heifer, Miss Something Special, was the foundation female of their stud, CPR Brangus.
"Since then, we have purchased many high quality animals from the Pearce family," she said.
"This has helped our herd's genetics go from strength to strength."
They turn off Brangus steers and herd bulls to repeat buyers annually and hope to offer Ultrablack herd bulls in the future, with Brangus commercial heifers on offer later this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.