North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Dobe's DeSalis Grazing Company expands into Ultrablacks following bulk Telpara genetic buy

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated September 27 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wayne and Kellie Dobe of CPR Brangus, Ravenshoe purchased the Ultrablack record top female, Telpara Hills Miss Geddes 468S29, with Fiona Pearce of Telpara Hills Brangus and Ultrablacks. Picture by Brittany Pearce
Wayne and Kellie Dobe of CPR Brangus, Ravenshoe purchased the Ultrablack record top female, Telpara Hills Miss Geddes 468S29, with Fiona Pearce of Telpara Hills Brangus and Ultrablacks. Picture by Brittany Pearce

The Dobe family of DeSalis Station are looking to take their Brangus commercial and stud herd to the next level by expanding more into Ultrablack breeding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald and reporting on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.