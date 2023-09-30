This is not a levy. It is a fee, charge, excise, or tax and should be accurately labelled as such. This point is not merely semantic. The existing levy system collects funds for industry purposes, is overseen by industry representative bodies, and is generally supported by the agriculture sector. The Biosecurity Protection Levy will, on the other hand, be funnelled into consolidated revenue, will not necessarily be spent on biosecurity initiatives of relevance to industry, and there will be no industry oversight.

