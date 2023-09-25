North Queensland Register
Katter kicks off consultation on bush sentencing

September 25 2023 - 1:00pm
Robbie Katter MP and Shane Knuth MP met with members of the Cairns Regional Council. Photo suppled
Community consultation has commenced across North and Far North Queensland on an alternative youth detention sentencing model being pioneered by Katter's Australian Party.

