North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness

The record price breakers of Australian agriculture

EG
By Ed Gannon
September 25 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Texas Angus principals Ben and Wendy Mayne celebrate the $360,000 sale of their record-priced bull in July. Picture: Andy Saunders
Texas Angus principals Ben and Wendy Mayne celebrate the $360,000 sale of their record-priced bull in July. Picture: Andy Saunders

Here are Australian agriculture's price record breakers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EG

Ed Gannon

Editorial

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.