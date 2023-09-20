North Queensland Register
Home/News

Constructions starts on World First Wastewater Bioremediation Facility in the Burdekin

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated September 21 2023 - 9:19am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A ground breaking ceremony was held at the Ayr Wastewater Treatment Facility on September 12. Photo supplied.
A ground breaking ceremony was held at the Ayr Wastewater Treatment Facility on September 12. Photo supplied.

Construction on a world-first bioremediation wastewater treatment facility has commenced in Burdekin.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.