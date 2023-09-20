Construction on a world-first bioremediation wastewater treatment facility has commenced in Burdekin.
A joint initiative between Council and RegenAqua, the innovative facility will use native green algae to treat wastewater and remove nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen which are harmful to the Great Barrier Reef and will also sequester carbon dioxide.
To achieve this, the construction of high-rate algal ponds not only serves as a fundamental component of the macro-algal facility but is a crucial element in providing an ideal environment for the algae to thrive and perform their important role in treating wastewater.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held at the Ayr Wastewater Treatment Plant on September 12 to recognise the commencement of bioremediation facility.
Burdekin Shire Council Mayor Lyn McLaughlin said the partnership with RegenAqua represented a significant collaboration that underscores Council's commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation.
"Burdekin Shire Council and RegenAqua have dedicated over five years to the planning of this project, which is one of two legacy initiatives Council has focused on developing, and we are excited to have finally reached this milestone," Cr McLaughlin said.
"Council has demonstrated its commitment to identifying opportunities for innovation and is very proud to collaborate with RegenAqua to lead the way in delivering this world first facility."
Cr McLaughlin said through cutting-edge technology and sustainable practices, the partnership would forge a path towards cleaner and safer waterways whilst reducing the environmental impact.
"This project will not only create economic opportunities for the community, but it will also help to reduce the regions carbon footprint and protect the environment.
"I would like to acknowledge the State Government for their support, as funding provided by both the State Government and Burdekin Shire Council has been instrumental in propelling the project to come to fruition."
This groundbreaking facility not only prolongs the lifespan of the Ayr Wastewater Treatment Plant, thus postponing a costly capital upgrade, but also opens new economic prospects for the community.
