No breakfast, no keg beer and no workers

It seems the COVID pandemic is still having an adverse impact on our economy, particularly in the tourism and agricultural sectors, in terms of small business finding and keeping staff.
After checking into a motel in Central Queensland recently, I asked about breakfast and what time service would start in the restaurant the next morning.
There was a moment's pause before the guy at the reception desk, the owner, apologised saying they no longer served breakfast. Not since COVID had they served breakfast because they couldn't get staff.
His bar was also closed with the fridges empty and looking very sad without alcohol to decorate the shelves.
The owner said he was still serving drinks, but when I asked about beer on tap that was also "a no go" zone because the bar wasn't open and he couldn't justify putting on a keg for fear of wastage and rightly so.
All these cutbacks were to do with a shortage of staff. The motel owner believed since COVID and the increase in welfare payments, Aussies had become lazy and didn't want to work.
He said he offered a woman $35 an hour to clean the motel's guest rooms, but she only lasted a couple of hours citing a back injury for not returning. A person he employed as manager on $80,000 a year, with food and a residence, didn't last the week.
Anecdotally, the same issue is still happening in the agricultural sector with workers willing to work hard and stay the distance being as scarce as hen's teeth.
The motel owner said he would like to give work to Aussies, but it seems Aussies don't want the work being offered.
His only alternative if he was going to return his business to pre-COVID days with the bar and restaurant operating at full service was to employ overseas workers like backpackers.
When my husband and I owned a herb farm on the outskirts of Brisbane in a time of low unemployment like there is now, we had the same issues of finding and keeping good staff to pick and pack our produce.
Some of the people we employed lasted only a few hours while others just didn't show up at 5am when we started work.
History is repeating itself, but what's the solution? There are a lot of people on unemployment benefits such as Jobseeker if you look at the Australian Bureau of Statistics data.
A lot of people did lose their jobs during COVID, but there are a lot of positions now advertised in shop windows, through social media or on job sites in hospitality and agriculture that are simply going begging.
So where are the workers and why are employers desperate for staff in regional and city areas unable to find suitable employees?
Is the dole so attractive that people don't feel the need to work or is there something else happening out there?
During an interview with Cloncurry Mayor Greg Campbell, the topic was raised about reviewing the zonal tax system to make it more attractive for workers in the city such as health professionals and teachers to venture out of the burbs into the bush, particularly remote places.
Sounds like a good idea to me, but the problem doesn't seem to be confined to regional Australia as small businesses in the city and in popular coastal towns are also struggling to find staff.
All I know is that it would be nice to check into a motel, have a cold beer on tap and wake up to breakfast in their restaurant.
Is that too much to ask?
- Judith Maizey, North Queensland Register journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.