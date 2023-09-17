The Pearce family of Telpara Hills hit new heights at their annual bull and female sale on Saturday (September 16) when they set two new Australian Ultrablack breed bull and female records.
Held at the Telpara Hills bull block in Tolga, the Pearce family offered 140 lots and sold 139 for a 99 per cent clearance rate, sale average of $13,924, and gross of $1,935,500.
In the bull contingent, 99 bulls sold to clear 98 pc for an average of $13,545, while 39 heifers sold for an avergae of $14,897 for 100 pc clearance.
In a further breakdown of the sale; 80 Brangus bulls sold to an average price of $11,356, topping at $32,500, 20 Ultrablack bulls sold for an average of $22,300, reaching a breed record top of $100,000.
Kicking off proceedings were 10 bulls that averaged a staggering $30,800.
The peak of the sale was reached when lot 5, Telpara Hills New Limit 801S7, sold for $100,000 to Shamrock Black Brangus, Bororen, surpassing the record $80,000 set by Palgrove Sugar Ray, on September 8.
The 24-month-old Telpara New Limit 801S7 was the son of Chiltern Park Moe M6 and out of Telpara Hills Miss Brickhouse 801Q5.
Weighing in at 854 kilograms, he had P8 and rib fat measurements of 7 and 10 millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 130 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 42 centimetres.
He recorded an intramuscular fat percentage of 6.5.
In the sale catalogue, the Pearce family described this year's offering of Ultrablacks sired by the Chiltern Park Moe M6 bull as 'impressive'.
"The Moe calves were some of our favourites when they first started hitting the ground," the catalogue read.
"They are born small, but soon grow. Again, very high growth measures but he also boasts a mind-blowing 6.8 pc marble percentage prior to sale preparation."
Moe is in the top 1 pc of breed for 200 days, top 10 pc 400, 600 days growth, top 15pc for steer recordings and nearly top 1 pc for IMF.
New Limit was used as a yearling in the Telpara Hills herd.
In the heifer section, 23 Brangus heifers sold to an average price of $15,000, topping at $38,000, 15 unjoined Brangus heifers sold for an average price of $13,066, while one Ultrablack heifer sold for a breed-record top price of $40,000.
Wayne and Kellie Dobe of CPR Brangus and Ultrablacks, Ravenshoe purchased the lot 17 Ultrablack heifer, Telpara Hills Miss Geddes 468S29.
The 21-month-old was by Varilek Geddes 7068 and out of Telpara Hills Miss Foundation 468Q13.
She is full sister to lot 1 Ultrablack bull, Telpara Hills Avalanche 468S12, which sold for $50,000 to MBC Pastoral, Bowen.
Miss Geddes was a natural AI calf between ET programs and ranked in the top 1 pc of the breed for all growth, steer indices, and 2 pc for EMA.
Telpara Hills reserves the right to an embroyo transfer/ In vitro fertilisation flush with a minimum of six embryos at purchaser's convenience.
She weighed in at 670 kilograms, had P8 and rib fat measurements of 10 and 11 millimetres respectively and an eye muscle area of 100 square centimetres.
The live auction sale was conducted by Elders Studstock and simulcast on Elite Livestock Auctions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.