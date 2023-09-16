Frontier Genetics have officially launched their collaborative approach to beef breeding, which aims at improving the profitability of northern beef herds by providing transparent data on Brahman breeding genetics.
The launch was held at the Rockhampton Jockey Club on Thursday evening, September 14.
The group is made up of 12 bull-breeding businesses in Queensland, with a common goal of supplying quality bulls to the beef industry by providing information they say is vital to improving profitability.
Frontier Genetics board chair Rebecca Burnham, REB Grazing, Augathella, said the approach would take the guesswork out of buying quality bulls by giving breeders the tools and better framework to identify the outstanding performers in the Brahman breed.
"It's a movement that can bring more profit to the entire Australia beef industry," she said.
The collaboration is based on producing high data accuracy by "road-testing" their sires across a herd of 5000 BREEDPLAN-measured Brahman females and in a range of different environments.
