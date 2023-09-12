Horse trainer Luke Bennett travelled seven hours from Dundee, near Glen Innes, with two horses to win the inaugural Willinga at Juandah Plains open campdraft on the weekend.
After two full rounds of competition Mr Bennett, riding Millungeras Moon Beam on behalf of Evan and Kim Acton from Julia Creek, was sitting half a point behind the leaders.
The pair had a stellar run in the final round to secure 90.5 points from the two judges, Tony Hick and Tom Williamson, to hold a 1.5 point lead ahead of Troy Palmer (Hells A Comin) and Stewart Wallace (Bustin Style).
Mr Bennett said the win was his most memorable victory to date and it was extra special having his parents, Roger and Maree there to support him, and to secure such a win for Evan and Kim Acton.
He has long trained and broken in horses in for the Actons and has enjoyed a lot of success over the years.
Mr Bennett is looking forward to campdrafting Millungeras Moon Beam at the forthcoming Triple Crown events before the sire goes to stud duties for the year.
Millungeras Moon Beam was a 12-year old heritage stock horse stallon, sired by Hazelwood Conman and out of Kirkbys Stud Blue Moon, bred by Evan and Kim Acton.
His dam was a multiple open campdraft-winning mare that finalled in the Warwick Gold Cup on at least five occasions.
The Actons were unable to attend the Juandah Plains campdraft, but they were extremely excited to view the event via livestream.
Queensland Country Life spoke with Mr Acton after the win and he was planning to celebrate at home at Millungera Station at Julia Creek.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.