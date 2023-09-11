North Queensland Register
Malaysia and Indonesia accept we are LSD free

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
September 12 2023 - 6:30am
Autralian Community Media file picture.
The Australian Livestock Exporters Council has welcomed the agreement between Australian and Indonesian officials to resume the trade of Australian buffalo and cattle from the seven registered establishments in the Northern Territory, Queensland and Western Australia that were either suspended or restricted by Indonesia.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

