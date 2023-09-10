A man in his 60s has died as a result of a snake bite, in Koumala overnight.
He was attempting to remove a snake from another man's leg, when he was struck several times on the chest and arm.
Despite the best efforts of those on scene, providing good CPR and the use of an AED the man was declared deceased at the scene.
The other man, who was also in his 60s, was transported to Mackay Hospital for observation.
Both were attending the 100-year anniversary of the Koumala State School.
Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson Claire Bertenshaw said the type of snake involved hadn't been identified but the symptoms suffered by the deceased suggested it was an eastern brown snake.
