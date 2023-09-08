Digital marketing for agribusiness: 5 effective tactics

Agribusinesses big and small must learn to embrace the digital age by investing in state-of-the-art equipment and adopting new marketing strategies. Picture Shutterstock

In his foreword on the whitepaper titled Digital Foundations for Agriculture Strategy, former agriculture minister David Littleproud lauded the country's agriculture sector's strong tradition of taking on new challenges and seizing opportunities. He stressed the need for farmers and other agribusinesses to adapt to a digital world, owing to its opportunities for substantial growth.

In light of this, the government has envisioned a goal to grow the sector's worth to AUD$100 billion by 2030. That said, a report by the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry (DAFF) puts the gross value of agricultural production for this fiscal year at AUD$79 billion, 14 per cent lower than the previous year, caused by inflation and climate change, among other things.

Adopting digital technologies can improve yields, which leads to increased revenue, and it also includes digital marketing. People don't see or hear much about agribusinesses marketing their goods in the online space, but it's about time they make use of it more. They may argue that food will always have buyers, as it's a basic need, but it's getting more difficult to rely on that mindset.

Aside from investing in state-of-the-art farming equipment, spreading word of an agribusiness's brand online is a tried-and-true means of increasing revenue. Here are several viable tips to pull off a successful digital marketing campaign for agribusinesses.

1 Know that other businesses are customers too

Relevant to the contribution to Australia's gross domestic product (GDP), the agriculture sector is a tiny contributor. Over the past decade, its value constituted only around 2 per cent of the country's GDP, compared to 25 per cent from industry and 66 per cent from services. For 2021-22, DAFF reported that the sector contributed 2.4 per cent to the GDP and employed 2.5 per cent of the national labour force.

Despite these minuscule figures, over 70 per cent of the country's agricultural products are exported to other countries. People around the globe are familiar with Australian beef, which is the second-most exported product alongside veal. Other major agricultural exports include sugar, lamb and mutton, rice, wheat, and canola.

While some agribusinesses sell directly to consumers, the majority sell to other businesses, such as food product manufacturers and other retailers. Understanding the group that you transact with is key to crafting the right digital marketing strategy, including the message. In the case of B2C and B2B, a high-quality product for a low price is in the customers' best interests.

Obviously, this arrangement isn't ideal for an agribusiness that wants to maximise revenue with every order. Nevertheless, the Agricultural and Food Marketing Management book by the Food and Agriculture Organization says that allowing each group to preserve its interests makes for a long-term relationship where everybody benefits.

Given these conflicts of interest, as the book describes, digital marketing can tailor a campaign to market its goods to as many players in agricultural production as possible. This involves building a reputation for quality and sustainability, which most customers want to see in a business.

2 Budget for your marketing plan

No matter the sector, the ultimate goal of any marketing campaign is to call customers to action. A customer on the line means they've already cleared much of the conversion process; all that's left is to address any queries and close the deal.

Meticulous planning applies as much to agricultural marketing as it does to marketing for other sectors. The reasons for having one aren't any different, from identifying the target audience to securing a favourable return on investment. Fortunately, such a task doesn't have to be a one-man job, as with professionals like Pursuit Digital smarter search marketing is possible.

Some channels like search engine optimisation (SEO) technically cost zero to run, but the tools and personnel required do, hence the need for budgeting. Money may be hard to come by should things like droughts and outbreaks of animal diseases stunt production, but you wouldn't want to skimp on marketing, not with more people being active in the digital space.

There's no exact figure for how much an agribusiness should allocate for its campaign. Asking a family-owned farm to match the budget of a big-name meat or crop producer is unreasonable on any level. Some experts say you should spend no more than 15% of their revenue, but that won't be an option if 15 per cent is too small to get the campaign going.

According to one estimate, the minimum benchmark for a marketing campaign is AUD$2,000. It won't be stellar, and you might find yourself managing it most of the time. On the other hand, it isn't advisable to grow the budget at the cost of everything else (operations, sales, logistics, etc.). As with other business practices, budgeting boils down to weighing the pros and cons.

3 Take advantage of organic branding

More Australians want less chemicals in their food. Recent data shows that demand for organic food has been increasing by 20 per cent to 30 per cent annually, with 60 per cent of households admitting to buying some on occasion. The number of certified agribusinesses has also grown by roughly 40 per cent since the past decade.

Products marketed as 'organic' can mean two things, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. It either means they're made in accordance with relevant standards or made with ingredients that are made in accordance with relevant standards.

Organic branding, provided the claims are true, is a great marketing opportunity, not just from a demand perspective. Raising livestock in a free-range environment or growing produce without using synthetic pesticides gives the impression of a business that looks after the well-being of its customers and the environment.

One way to take advantage of this is by creating on-page or off-page content touting the benefits of organic products or explaining the routines that go into making them. By letting visitors know how something's made, you lessen their uncertainty and motivate them to consider your product. Allay their fears further by presenting proof on the page, such as a watchdog's seal of approval.

However you want to do it, never attempt to falsify credentials. These days, consumers have a plethora of ways to report unethical business behaviour to the authorities. More importantly, it can risk degrading trust to the point of little hope of recovery.

4 Build and manage a website

Speaking of on-page content, no digital marketing strategy can proceed without a website. It may seem like a no-brainer, but statistics beg to differ. A 2019 study revealed that 59 per cent of businesses with fewer than 20 employees and 65 per cent of businesses in regional areas in Australia don't manage a website. The most common reason given was the idea that a small business doesn't need one.

While a website can be a hefty investment, years of technological advances have made it a need more than a want. The global COVID emergency, which had only been declared over last May, had accelerated the transition of business activities in the digital sphere. With this shift comes a surge of traffic, as people now find ordering online convenient.

More importantly, a website makes up the 'digital' part of digital marketing. This is the go-to place for customers looking to know more about agribusinesses and buy something from them. Processes like SEO and paid ads work to lead traffic to the website, so digital marketing can't be done without one.

Despite the investment, a business usually gets plenty of value from enlisting the aid of a full-on web design service. Aside from a working website, the order also includes (but isn't limited to):

Coordination with after-sales support

Custom domain and website hosting

Designs optimised for lead generation

Content optimised for search engines

Security features to protect customer data

Plug-ins and other necessary business tools

Notification system for alerting owners to new leads

Direct messaging for communicating with prospects

E-commerce systems for selling goods online

It's possible to reduce costs, from outsourcing some pages to freelancers to drafting the content yourself. However, too much focus on savings might lead to cutting corners on crucial features. Your website will represent your brand online; as such, it must be the best it can be.

5 Settle with social media in the meantime

If circumstances prevent you from investing in a high-quality website, work with a free social media page for now. It doesn't offer the same benefits as a website, but it can help maintain a decent online presence until you can afford one.

With a combined monthly active user count of roughly 3 billion, Facebook seems to be the most sensible platform to market your agribusiness. But as mentioned previously, some cater to consumers, while others cater to other agribusinesses. In the case of the latter, LinkedIn may be the better platform for communicating with other businesses.

Your choice of platform should depend on the type of content you often post. As it stands, short-form video (between one and three minutes long) is all the rage among customers, with YouTube and TikTok being the leading platforms. Influencer marketing comes at a close second, with the same platforms also used for marketing.

Be aware that social media pages share a common template, and uniqueness goes a long way in shaping a brand. Furthermore, while signing up is free, getting content to be seen needs paying for ad space. That's why it pays not to settle for social media pages in the long term, though their usefulness doesn't diminish when used in conjunction with a website.

Conclusion