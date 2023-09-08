Apprentice Cody Cherry-Ackerly took top honours at the TAFE Queensland 2023 Mount Isa Trade Excellence Awards on Thursday.
More than 450 trade students are currently honing their skills at the Mount Isa campus, and Mr Cherry-Ackerly emerged victorious, claiming the trophies for Diesel Fitting Apprentice of the Year and the night's top prize, Outstanding Apprentice of the Year.
"I'm absolutely stoked, I did not expect to win at all," Mr Cherry-Ackerly said.
"I started my career at a mechanic shop when I was in school and it's where I started developing my love for mechanical work.
"After two years of being at the shop I aspired to further develop my knowledge and I decided to apply for the Glencore apprentice intake.
"I'm a third-year apprentice diesel fitter and it has led me down a path that I am absolutely enjoying every day and I'm learning so much.
"In the future, I hope to move into a dual trade, maybe be an auto electrical or a sparkie of some sort."
A humble winner, Mr Cherry-Ackerly, 20, said he was grateful to everyone who helped him pursue his trade career.
"I was a bit of a silly kid in school and if it wasn't for everyone who's been around me - my parents, teachers and supervisors - I wouldn't be where I am now," he said.
"My advice for anyone thinking about a trade career is to shoot your shot, you won't know if you're going to like it unless you try it."
TAFE Queensland Director of Educational Delivery for Trades and Transport Maree Butler said the awards night shone a spotlight on 37 deserving finalists who were recognised for their hard work and dedication.
"Every year we are blown away by the calibre of students who are nominated for the Mount Isa Trade Excellence Awards and I would like to congratulate all of the finalists and winners," Ms Butler said.
"Around 150 people attended the event and 11 trophies were handed out to celebrate the efforts of our most dedicated trade students.
"Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Cody Cherry-Ackerly was singled out for his exceptional work ethic, his enthusiasm for learning, and his willingness to share his knowledge to help his classmates.
"TAFE Queensland is proud to train more than 450 trade students at the Mount Isa campus who are helping to fill skills shortages across a range of industries, including construction, engineering, hairdressing, and diesel fitting."
Outstanding Apprentice of the Year - Cody Cherry-Ackerly
Automotive Apprentice of the Year - Shyniah Heness
Building and Construction Apprentice of the Year - Travis MacMillan
Diesel Fitting Apprentice of the Year - Cody Cherry-Ackerly
Electrical and Instrumentation Apprentice of the Year - Mirari Villanueva
Engineering Apprentice of the Year - Carlo Garcia
Hairdressing and Barbering Apprentice of the Year - Jennah Thompson
Plumbing Apprentice of the Year - Sharon Perry
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Apprentice of the Year - Malachi Munns
Female Trade Student of the Year - Lianna Woodsbey
TAFE at School Trade Student of the Year - Kason Macnamara
