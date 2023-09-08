North Queensland Register
Cody Cherry-Ackerly takes top honours at TAFE Queensland 2023 Mount Isa Trade Excellence Awards

September 8 2023 - 3:00pm
The 2023 Mount Isa Trade Excellence Award winners. Back row left to right: Malachi Munns, Sharon Perry, Cody Cherry-Ackerly, Jennah Thompson, Travis MacMillan and Kason Macnamara. Front row left to right: Lianna Woodsbey, Shyniah Heness, Mirari Villanueva and Carlo Garcia.
Apprentice Cody Cherry-Ackerly took top honours at the TAFE Queensland 2023 Mount Isa Trade Excellence Awards on Thursday.

