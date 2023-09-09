North Queensland Register
Home/News

Assistant Minister for Defence, Matt Thistlewaite addresses latest PFAS findings

September 10 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Thistlewaite at Tindal.
Matt Thistlewaite at Tindal.

PFAS - the so-called 'forever chemicals', which do not naturally degrade - have contaminated Katherine's water for years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.