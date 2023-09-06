Good selection of slaughter bullocks on offer at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1130 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 634 prime cattle and 496 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 234 bullocks, 86 heifers, 233 cows and 81 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 125 steers, 216 mickeys, 151 heifers and four cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of a good selection of slaughter bullocks and improved runs of heavy weight cows on offer.
Heavy bulls suited to the live export trade sold to a firmer trend.
Most major processors where in attendance and active with reduced rates based on last week.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Burketown, Hughenden, Pentland, Muttaburra, Georgetown, Einasleigh, Mt Garnet, Mt Surprise, Clermont, Bowen as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 10-15c easier, heifers were 10c easier, cows were 15-20c easier, and bulls were firm to 5c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 192c and averaged 178c, and those over 500kg topped at 240c to average 216c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 186c and averaged 177c. Cows under 400kg made 150c and averaged 128c, while cows over 400kg reached 190c, averaging 157c. Bulls under 450kg made 246c and averaged 170c, while bulls over 450kg reached 276c to average 210c.
Bullocks topped at 240c, sold on a/c EJT and KL Camp, to weigh at 615kg to return $1477/hd.
Best priced trade heifers presented on a/c Burdekin Downs sold for 186c, weighing 480kg to return $893/hd.
The best pen of cows was sold by KF and DJ Matthews for 178c, weighing 562kg to return $1001/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c DO Hunt and LL Griffiths made 274c and weighed 790kg to return $2166/hd.
Store cattle consisted of isolated runs of northern and western bred lightweight weaner steers and mickeys.
Limited numbers of heifers resulted in prices selling to a slightly cheaper trend with limited restockers in attendance.
Steers under 200kg reached 174c to average 171c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 196c, averaging 163c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 202c and averaged 181c and steers over 400kg sold to 202c to average 199c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 176c, averaging 130c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 174c and averaged 164c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 220c, averaging 163c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 200c to average 165c.
A pen of 22 steers a/c EJT and KL Camp made 202c and weighed 424kg, returning $856/hd.
Mickeys sold on a/c Calton Hills Pty Ltd made 168c and weighed an average of 215kg to return $361/hd.
A good pen of seven heifers a/c HC and JA Maxwell made 220c, weighing 216kg and returning $475/hd.
Four cows and calves made from $540 - $780/unit.
