Bullocks top at 240c to return $1477 at Charters Towers

Updated September 7 2023 - 7:50am, first published September 6 2023 - 4:00pm
Good selection of slaughter bullocks on offer at Charters Towers
Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1130 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 634 prime cattle and 496 store cattle.

