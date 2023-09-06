The Flinders Highway, 50km east of Richmond, is still closed while crews work to retrieve a third trailer from the road after a truck carrying sulphuric acid caught fire on Sunday.
A police spokesperson said two of the three trailers had been removed, but the outstanding trailer was proving to be more difficult to remove from the bitumen.
The spokesperson said the highway was still closed both ways, but diversions remained in place
Police said the fire started around 11pm on Sunday after the brakes on the truck locked up.
A clean-up was necessary after one of the three trailers of sulphuric acid spilled during the incident.
The truck accident preceded a fatality on the Flinders Highway, 10km west of Hughenden, on Monday morning in which a 35-year-old Cloncurry man died.
The Forensic Crash Unit's initial investigations indicated a white 2022 Nissan Navara utility was travelling east along the Flinders Highway when it left the road and crashed just before 9.30am.
The male driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene. Investigations are continuing.
