Flinders Highway remains closed near Richmond after a truck carrying sulphuric acid caught fire

By Judith Maizey
September 6 2023 - 12:15pm
Truck accident on Sunday still causing issues on Flinders Highway. File pic
The Flinders Highway, 50km east of Richmond, is still closed while crews work to retrieve a third trailer from the road after a truck carrying sulphuric acid caught fire on Sunday.

