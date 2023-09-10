Queenslander was the war cry booming from the recent Granite Belt Growers Gala Dinner, with former State of Origin stalwart and fellow Stanthorpian (his words) Billy Moore at the helm of the microphone leading the charge on the night.
Billy has been credited with the famous State of Origin Queenslander war cry, however he humbly outlined what he believes this simple word really means.
You couldn't hear a pin drop. Three simple yet powerful values create a winning culture...
The growers of the Granite Belt and indeed growers right across the state personify these three things in so many ways every day. They work in teams on-farm and in regions to grow and harvest the fresh food we eat. They are also creative, innovative problem solvers who always get our produce to market - no excuses.
Over a few well-deserved ales, growers shared common stories about coming up against a fierce, powerful, and bitter teams of ill-informed members, stories which included:
As Billy Moore says: "'Queenslander' is not just a word, it's a call to action".
The time has come when our own war cry will need to be used loudly, strongly, and bravely to cut through this nonsense, if growers are to remain viable and survive.
