A multi-faceted salvage plan is underway on the Thomson River at Longreach to raise the Pride of the Murray paddlewheeler.
The operation, expected to take around five days to complete, involves the use of inflation bags, winches and pumps, and specialist divers will be involved to install slings and winch lines.
Maritime Safety Queensland has created an exclusion zone around the salvage site, in effect from September 4 to September 10, to protect both the boating public and people undertaking the salvage work.
The 99-year-old vessel sank at its mooring in March and has been sitting underwater on the river bed since then.
The boat's owner, Richard Kinnon said they couldn't be sure exactly when the Pride, now weighing around 130 tonnes, would emerge and be safely secured on the bank.
"There are so many stages to be completed for safety, environmental protection and to protect the integrity of the boat," he said. "That means the refloat day could vary by quite a few days depending on the challenges that emerge as the operation progresses."
The site is still an investigation site for the authorities and there will be no public access until they have completed their inspections of the raised boat.
The cause of the sinking will not be confirmed until they make their reports.
The green light to begin the salvage operation came in late August, after the "wheels of officialdom" turned, to the relief of the Kinnon family, the founders and owners of Outback Pioneers
The Pride of the Murray was bought in 2022 to expand the Outback Pioneers Starlight's Cruise experience on the Thomson River, one facet of the vision to tell the story of Australia's pioneering days.
The family is hoping to have the Pride of the Murray restored in time for its centenary in 2024 but the extent of the work needed will become clearer once it is out of the water.
Assuming all goes to plan with the lift this week, the Kinnons will launch a fundraising campaign to help with the costs of restoration.
