A large crowd turned out to watch competitors vye for the top prizes at this year's St Brendan's College Rodeo on Saturday.
With perfect weather for the event, the program started at 10.30am with the anthem and cowboy's prayer.
Then it was straight into the action with the student's competition of junior steer, senior steer and junior bull rides.
At 12.30pm, the slack rodeo kicked off with the junior steer ride and went through a range of contests including junior team roping, junior barrels, ladies breakaway, team roping, mini bull rides and junior breakaway finishing up with the ladies barrel race.
At 5pm, the main performance started with second division bulls, rope and tie, saddle bronc and more mini bull riding.
At 7pm, there was a trick riding performance by Breanna Jayne Horsemanship followed by the grand entry and a repeat of the anthem and cowboy's prayer.
College principal Robert Corboy said St Brendan's College took immense pride in supporting all its students in their chosen sports.
"And, we are particularly honoured to be the only school in the nation with our own dedicated rodeo grounds," he said.
"The tradition of rodeo at our college dates to 1978 and we are thrilled to carry forward this legacy.
"It's noteworthy that we have Bill Oram, head of agriculture at the college and a key organiser of the event, who not only participated in the inaugural rodeo, but also plays a pivotal role in its success."
