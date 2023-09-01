A $1 MILLION investment will help a robotic mango harvester step closer to commercial reality.
The Paspalis Innovation Fund will invest the money into Agricultural Robotics after its successful proposal at the Croc Pitch event in Darwin in July.
The proprietary auto-harvester uses advanced robotics and vision systems to streamline the mango harvesting process with multiple arms picking fruit at five seconds per arm, with a 76 per cent success rate.
CQUniversity researchers developed the machine.
Croc Pitch involved the researchers putting the idea to a panel of judges at the Developing Northern Australia Conference.
Eight finalists pitched for their chance to win the money.
Agricultural Robotics founding director, Dr Amanda White, a partner of CQUniversity, said the investment meant the technology would get to growers sooner.
CQUniversity's Professor Kerry Walsh is the lead researcher of the world-first mango auto-harvester.
"The solution is versatile with potential application to other soft tree fruit industries," Professor Walsh said.
Agricultural Robotics plans to diversify into other fruit groups with the technology within five years.
The mango industry and Territory-based mango growers, Niceforo Farms, helped develop the auto-harvester with financial support from the Federal Government's Accelerating Commercialisation Program.
In October, the farm will open to the public for a field day that includes demonstration of the technology.
Professor Walsh said the development of the auto harvester continued a trend to mechanise harvest operations, addressing health and safety issues of staff working in mid-summer heat and dealing with acidic mango sap.
Paspalis chief executive officer, Harley Paroulakis, headed the panel of judges which awarded the mango robot the top prize.
"We think this patented technology has a huge future for local manufacturing and global exports," Mr Paroulakis said.
Niceforo Farms director, Daniel Niceforo, said technology and farming go together.
"Agriculture is a complex modern industry. Niceforo Farms are early adopters, but we see NT farmers investing in themselves and their properties, growing their businesses with ag-tech," he said.
Commercial partner Niceforo Farms represent the next generation of mango growers, with Daniel and Ryan Niceforo taking on the family mantle from their father Nino.
They primarily work with the Calypso mangoes, delivering 20 per cent of the total mango harvest domestically.
Niceforo Farms have plantations across the Northern Territory, including in Darwin, Katherine and Mataranka.
