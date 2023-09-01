North Queensland Register
Home/News

Hot curry, mine cart racing and more: the Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival is back

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
September 2 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Curry Cook-Off is a popular event among locals. Picture: Supplied
The Curry Cook-Off is a popular event among locals. Picture: Supplied

Organisers of the Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival Street Party on September 8 are calling for nominations for the event's most unique and fierce competitions, the Curry Cook-Off and Mine Cart Rally.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.