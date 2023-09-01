Organisers of the Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival Street Party on September 8 are calling for nominations for the event's most unique and fierce competitions, the Curry Cook-Off and Mine Cart Rally.
These competitions have become an annual attraction for the local festival, which is an opportunity for the community to celebrate its lifestyle and history.
The Curry Cook-Off is a popular event among locals, and a chance for many to put their culinary skills to the test. A fitting event for Cloncurry, given it is widely known as 'The Curry' and for its above-average temperatures.
This year's Curry Cook-Off has a prize pool of $5000 up for grabs - the biggest yet.
Competitors will also have the honour of being judged by celebrity chef, Miguel Maestre. Last year's competition was spicy and this year is looking like it will be no different.
Will Chop It Like Its Hot claim victory for a second consecutive year or will a different competitor fly through to claim the top spot?
Teams of two-three people need only their cooking equipment, an award-winning curry recipe and a team name to match.
Cloncurry has a rich history with the mining and pastoral industries. Since its early days, the town has relied on these industries for its growth and prosperity.
The Mine Cart Rally combines these two industries into a thrilling competition unique to Cloncurry.
The rally is a race like no other, as teams load themselves into pimped-out mine carts and race around the course, completing a range of obstacles.
The mine cart designs are as much about speed as they are about aesthetics; some do not meet either criteria.
Cloncurry Mayor Greg Campbell has an inside scoop on this year's Mine Cart Rally.
"It is an explosive event, testing competitors' skills and endurance over the length of the course," he said.
"Competitors are advised to brush up on their whip-cracking skills, test their curry-eating abilities and polish their carts.
"It is an action-packed race and the crowd can be assured there will be plenty of thrills and spills."
Nominations are now open for these two events, to enter visit experiencecloncurry.com/beattheheat.
It's not just curries and mine carts that will be at the Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival.
At Friday's street party, Creedence Clearwater Collective bringing their legendary sound to the stage, capturing the essence and spirit of the iconic Creedence Clearwater Revival, and later in the night, the Wet Whistle's will get the party started with their blend of country-infused tunes.
Kids will be have the opportunity to meet Cocomelon characters and take in all the catch tunes of the highly anticipated stage show.
There will be plenty of amusements all free of charge, like the inflatable obstacle course, bucking bull, bumper cars, and the giant slid.
The Cloncurry Races on Saturday, September 9, will have punters excited, as the iconic event brings competitors and spectators together. Dress to impress in finest of race-day fashions and be part of the stylish spectacle.
And to wrap up the festival, Sunday Markets will be the best place to find a treasure trove of local arts, crafts, and delectable treats.
Tickets are now on sale for the Cloncurry Beat the Heat Festival Street Party. Help judge the best curry in 'The Curry' and spectate the wildest sport in mine carts.
Visit experiencecloncurry.com/beattheheat for tickets and more information.
