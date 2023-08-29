North Queensland Register
Home/News

St Brendan's College Rodeo's thrills and spills action on this weekend

Updated August 29 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Springsure rider Allan Powell has been a competitor at a previous St Brendan's Rodeo. Picture by Dave Ethell
Springsure rider Allan Powell has been a competitor at a previous St Brendan's Rodeo. Picture by Dave Ethell

The excitement is building for this year's St Brendan's College Rodeo on Saturday with an action-packed program of entertainment and activities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.