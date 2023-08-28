North Queensland Register
Red Brahman steers top at $760 at Sarina

August 28 2023 - 3:00pm
Quality steers firm at Sarina
Quality steers firm at Sarina

Sarina combined agents offered a total yarding of 350 head on Friday, comprising 165 steers, 150 heifers, 14 mickeys, 17 pregnancy tested in-calf cows and seven dry cows.

