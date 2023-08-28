Quality steers firm at Sarina

Sarina combined agents offered a total yarding of 350 head on Friday, comprising 165 steers, 150 heifers, 14 mickeys, 17 pregnancy tested in-calf cows and seven dry cows.
The market for good quality steers held firm with lesser quality heifers selling to an easier market in line with other selling centres.
Steers sold from $280 - $760, averaging $533, heifers sold from $310 - $720, averaging $415, cows sold to $910, PTIC cows sold to $1360, and mickeys sold from $390 - $600, to average $496.
G and T Plemenuk, Bloomsbury, sold Brangus steers to top at $690.
St Helens Pastoral, Calen, sold a run of Red Brahman steers to top at $760.
Lirossa Pty Ltd sold Brangus steers to top at $690.
Black & Blackbourn, Grasstree Beach, sold Brangus steers to $740.
C Bartley Pastoral, Koumala, sold prime PTIC Droughtmaster cows to top at $1360.
RRMEI Pty Ltd sold Braford heifers to $520 and quality Charbray heifers to $680.
M and W Gauci, Sarina, sold Droughtmaster heifers to $720.
D Agius, The Leap, sold light Droughtmaster weaner steers to $640.
Clark Livestock, Eton, sold Charolais heifers to $630.
Buckleighs Chance, Koumala, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers to $640.
