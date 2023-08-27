A former Mount Isa artist has just wrapped up his first tour, opening for international country music artist Luke Combs.
Lane Pittman, 17, was discovered on the 2022 season of The Voice Australia when he sung Luke Combs song, Even Though I'm Leaving, successfully turning the chairs of all four judges.
After his time on The Voice, Luke Combs' management team reached out asking Lane to open for Luke's tour in Australia and New Zealand alongside US artist Cody Johnson.
Lane previously stated he "almost dropped to the floor" when reading the email.
Lane has just wrapped up the three week tour, stating it was the most incredible experience.
"I was very excited to start the tour in Auckland and at the same time we launched my brand new single, called Love in a Country Town, so it was a big moment," he said.
"It was a little nerve-racking, big crowd, big stage, but my band and I are super confident in what we do, so as soon as the music hit I knew I had a job and I knew what I had to do."
The tour then made its way to Australia with performances in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.
"Playing in Australia has been mind blowing they've really gotten behind the set," Lane said.
"We do an Aussie, Aussie, Aussie chant right in the middle of it and every night it has been getting a huge interaction from the crowd.
"Luke is a super genuine guy and we've had a couple of chats. His whole team and Cody's team are all down to earth human beings, they're just keen to have a chat and help everyone be better."
Now the tour has finished, Lane plans to return home to Tamworth to complete Year 12 and his Higher School Certificate.
"I have a month and a half left of Year 12. Being on the road while doing Year 12 has been a little difficult but school has been real understanding about it and we've had a plan in place for a bit over a year now," he said.
"It will be a bit of a slog to catch up but I have been doing a little bit of work on the road, but I've also been enjoying my time away.
"It's not every day you get to play and tour the country with two of the biggest acts in American country music."
Lane has also just signed a recording and management contract with Chugg Music.
"It's really cool. Chugg have artists like Kasey Barnes and Amy Shepherd, so it has been cool to learn from them.
"Rubbing shoulders with some of the best in the industry has definitely been weird. The last couple of months have been a bit of imposter syndrome, slowly I am starting to realise this is my life, this is my job and I take it in my stride.
"We have a big January lined up, which I am stoked about. We have announced I am playing the Tress on Australia Day with Travis Collins and will be performing at Tamworth Country Music Festival and we will also have a few more big announcements after this tour."
Lane said he is looking forward to touring and releasing more music in 2024, and working towards his new goal of selling out big stadiums like Brisbane Entertainment Centre.
