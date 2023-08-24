North Queensland Register
Progress made on management plan to reopen Camooweal campsites

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated August 24 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:45pm
Free camping along the Georgina River was closed this year, as Mount Isa City Council works to preserve the area. Picture by Samantha Campbell.
Free camping along the Georgina River was closed this year, as Mount Isa City Council works to preserve the area. Picture by Samantha Campbell.

Draft management plans that will allow the reopening of the three temporarily closed Camooweal campsites, are in the advanced stages of development.

