Mickeys dominate Charters Towers yarding

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 230c and averaged 215c, and those over 500kg topped at 230c to average 220c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 212c and averaged 198c. Cows under 400kg made 178c and averaged 153c, while cows over 400kg reached 195c, averaging 182c. Bulls under 450kg made 270c and averaged 212c, while bulls over 450kg reached 268c to average 228c.