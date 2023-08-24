North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Weaner steers steers sell to 286c, average 230c, at Charters Towers

August 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mickeys dominate Charters Towers yarding
Mickeys dominate Charters Towers yarding

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1365 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 342 prime cattle and 1023 store cattle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.