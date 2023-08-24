Mickeys dominate Charters Towers yarding

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 1365 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 342 prime cattle and 1023 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 53 bullocks, 32 heifers, 257 cows and 57 bulls.
The store section consisted of 288 steers, 400 mickeys, 329 heifers and six cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of a very mixed yarding of both quality and condition. Bullocks were presented in small consignments.
There were isolated pens of prime heavyweight cows with the majority being plainer types.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Isa, Cloncurry, Richmond, Mareeba, Georgetown, Einasleigh, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted 20c/kg easier, heifers were 15c easier, cows were 10c easier, and bulls were 10c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 230c and averaged 215c, and those over 500kg topped at 230c to average 220c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 212c and averaged 198c. Cows under 400kg made 178c and averaged 153c, while cows over 400kg reached 195c, averaging 182c. Bulls under 450kg made 270c and averaged 212c, while bulls over 450kg reached 268c to average 228c.
Bullocks topped at 230c for three ox sold on a/c Kamarooka Partnership, Southwalk, Charters Towers, that weighed 603kg to return $1387/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Glendurham Pastoral, Ayr, that sold for 210c, and weighed 419kg to return $880/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by R and S Kirkwood, Lamoy, Charters Towers, for 195c, weighing 790kg to return $1542/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c RW and CJ King, Charters Towers, topped at 268c and weighed 820kg, to return $2199/hd.
Store cattle were mainly made up of plainer conditioned northern pastoral types along with isolated pens of quality cattle. Mickeys dominated the yarding which is reflected in average prices.
Steers under 200kg reached 280c to average 215c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 286c, averaging 230c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 254c and averaged 232c and steers over 400kg sold to 240c to average 226c. Mickeys under 400kg sold to 260c, averaging 198c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 194c and averaged 165c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 218c, averaging 171c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 214c to average 205c.
A pen of 17 steers a/c Pace Farming, Mutarnee, made 254c and weighed 374kg, returning an average of $949/hd.
A good pen of 10 heifers on a/c Bluedog Trading Pty Ltd, Agantra, Richmond, made 212c weighed 343kg returning $727/hd.
Five cows and calves sold on a/c BW and MI Landsberg, Homeview, Charters Towers, returned $920/unit.
