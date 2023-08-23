North Queensland Register
Home/News

Queensland government to take over Cardwell Family Clinic

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
August 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cardwell Family Practice co-owners Julie McKay and Carmen Edmondson will hand over the keys to Townsville Hospital and Health Service to keep doors open. Photo supplied.
Cardwell Family Practice co-owners Julie McKay and Carmen Edmondson will hand over the keys to Townsville Hospital and Health Service to keep doors open. Photo supplied.

The Cardwell Family Practice has been given a lifeline after weeks of community lobbying to keep it open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.