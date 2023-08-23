The Cardwell Family Practice has been given a lifeline after weeks of community lobbying to keep it open.
The GP clinic looked set to permanently close on September 1 after struggling for years to acquire a permanent doctor and relying on locums to service the community.
The Queensland government came to the aid of the clinic announcing management would be transferred to Townsville Hospital and Health Service and operated by Rural Health Management Services.
Cardwell Family Practice co-owner, registered nurse and mental health nurse Julie McKay said this was a fantastic win for the Cardwell community.
"We've been lobbying hard to keep the clinic open alongside politicians Bob Katter and Nick Dometto who had taken it into parliament," Ms McKay said.
"This is wonderful for our clients, they were the ones who were going to suffer but they joined us in this fight.
"Personally Carmen and I didn't take on this fight to keep our jobs, we took on this fight because we knew our patients needed full time services in Cardwell, so we are absolutely thrilled and thankful to have this outcome."
Ms McKay stressed that there would be no disruption to services as the clinic transitions into the new ownership.
"I am staying on until Christmas time to help with the transition for both the clinic and the patients," she said.
"We finish ownership on September 1 at 5pm and the Rural Health Management team will take over on September 4 at 8am, so there will be no disruption to services, we will continue on.
"The THHS are recruiting for locums as we speak, until we can formalise a more structured plan moving forward into 2024."
Minister for Health and Ambulance Services and Minister for Women, Hon Shannon Fentiman MP said a forum would also be held on August 31 in Cardwell with local, state and federal government representatives and other key stakeholders to update the community and discuss how the working group and community can progress planning for a longer-term solution.
''This forum will allow attendees to receive an update from the Townsville HHS and raise concerns regarding GP shortages in Cardwell and ongoing access to healthcare,'' Minister Fentiman said.
"Of course, our Government is mindful of the need to develop a long term solution to deliver primary care to locals in Cardwell and surrounding areas,"
"That is why we remain committed to working with the Federal Government, the Townsville HHS, the NQPHN, local members and stakeholders to secure a sustainable solution for locals," Minister Fentiman said.
Townsville HHS Board chair Tony Mooney said the health service understood the local community's concerns regarding a shortage of GPs in Cardwell.
''Much like the community and our fellow working group members, we were saddened to hear Cardwell Family Practice made the difficult decision to close,'' Mr Mooney said.
''I'd like to reassure the community we are working together with key stakeholders to develop a long-term solution and until we arrive at that solution, the health service will ensure the community can access a GP locally.''
Federal Member for Kennedy Bob Katter said the courage and fortitude shown by the locals on the ground was outstanding and that this result could only have been achieved by the community's relentless pursuit of both state and government intervention.
"Julie McKay and Carmen Edmonson are two the most unrelenting, tenacious tigers that I've ever had the pleasure of meeting. An enormous congratulations must first go to them for their tireless efforts in fighting for their patients and the community here. We need more Julies and Carmens in the world," Mr Katter said.
"We also sincerely thank the local champions that never gave up; Qld KAP Hinchinbrook MP, Nick Dametto, Mayor Mark Nolan and the team at Cassowary Coast Regional Council and the Cardwell locals for fighting like tigers to get this result.
"Finally, we thank the Federal Minister for Health, Hon Mark Butler, for forcing the Queensland Government's hand here."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
