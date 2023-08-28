North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Indonesian feedlot owned by CPC provides a challenge for young Australian woman

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
August 28 2023 - 4:00pm
CPC business development and performance manager Brooke Barkla at Newcastle Waters Station, NT, with a mob of weaners in 2020. Picture supplied by Brooke Barkla
For a 25-year-old blonde Caucasian woman, who didn't speak a word of Indonesian, working in a Muslim country with a predominately male workforce was challenging.

