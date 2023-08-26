eastAUS milk AGM scheduled

eastAUSmilk will hold its annual general meeting on August 30 in Pittsworth.
This will be followed by a dinner at 7pm with guest speakers Rob Cooper from NSW Department of Primary Industries, who is the chair of the NSW Dairy Action Plan and Ben Tarrant from Darling Downs Precision.
Rob will speak about the implementation of the action plan including changing farming systems, attracting new entrants and encouraging farmers to expand their business, and Ben will discuss the applications of technology including the Weed-IT precision sprayers.
We look forward to a good turnout with a good number of members having already confirmed their attendance.
A visit to Peter Garratt's farm at Southbrook is also planned during the day, highlighting some of his latest farm improvements, including GPS sprayers and feedpad as well as plans for future development.
The farm visit and dinner are open to all who would like to attend. We are looking forward to catching up with all attending; if you haven't yet RSVP'd and would like to attend, please contact us on (07) 3236 2955.
