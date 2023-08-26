North Queensland Register
Home/Opinion
Comment

eastAUSmilk will hold its AGM at Pittsworth next Wednesday

By Letisha Johnson, Eastausmilk Project Officer
August 26 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
eastAUS milk AGM scheduled
eastAUS milk AGM scheduled

eastAUSmilk will hold its annual general meeting on August 30 in Pittsworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.