As way of example, a very small selection of discussions which took place include: how to peel a mandarin properly, why bananas are harvested green, why certain sizes of produce are only available in retail, how do you pick a ripe pineapple or avocado and how does vanilla grow? Taste testing was extremely popular with 10,000 mandarins, samples of new varieties of citrus, 150kg of apples, 3000 samples of avocado, countless snacking carrots, hundreds of bananas and thousands of macadamia nuts being given to consumers to try. Ekka goers certainly like a free sample however more importantly, it also gave us a chance to engage the public in some genuine conversations.