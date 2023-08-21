The top price for medium prime steers and bullocks (up to 500kg) dropped as much as 44.2c/kg at last week's Charters Towers Combined Agents Prime and Store sale compared to the previous week.
The average price for that same line of prime cattle fell 42.5c/kg to 225c/kg at the August 16 sale compared to 267.5c/kg at the August 9 sale.
Last week's yarding of 3062 head - 968 prime cattle and 2094 stores - was also up considerably on the previous week's numbers of 2,019 that was made up of 937 prime cattle and 1082 store cattle.
In last week's yarding, prime cattle numbers included 167 bullocks, 100 heifers, 551 cows and 150 bulls while the stores consisted of 1042 steers, 1049 heifers, and three cows and calves.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Charters Towers branch manager and livestock agent Brent Williams said the prime market received a slight correction on the prior week, but still saw a full panel of buyers in attendance of five processors, who competed actively on a good run of mid to heavyweight cows and isolated pens of finished bullocks and heifers.
In the store section, Mr Williams said there was a further correction on lightweight weaner steers and heifers with only a handful of restockers present and active.
"Feeder weight steers and heifers also eased slightly but still sold to comparative prices and inline with all other saleyards," he said.
Mr Williams said he felt prices had reached "a bottom".
"It seems to fluctuate within 10 or 15 or 20 cents week on week depending on quality and the amount of restockers that we've got," he said.
"But, I definitely feel we've reached the bottom that's for sure."
The yarding at the Dalrymple Saleyards was drawn from Cloncurry, Julia Creek, Richmond, Hughenden, Georgetown, Chillagoe and Mt Garnet, along with regular vendors from local and coastal areas.
According to the agents' market report, in the prime cattle, bullocks were 12c/kg easier, heifers were 15c/kg easier, cows were 18c/kg easier and bulls were 5c/kg easier on the August 9 sale rates.
The top price of 266c/kg for prime bullocks was for a pen of Brahmans sold by MI McClymont that weighed 607kg to return $1615/head.
The top priced trade heifers sold by Dallas Herrod went for 239c/kg and weighted 511kg to return $1221/head.
The top pen of cows were sold by Edinburgh Park for 211c/kg and weighed 496kg to return $1046/head.
Bulls sold by F & R Blacklock topped the sale at 274c/kg and weighed 543kg to return $1487/head.
According to the agent's report, store cattle were made up of some quality runs of weaner steers with the better end remaining firm on previous weeks, but lighter weights, particularly Brahman X steers and mickies, saw a further correction.
"Feeder weight steers and heifers met firm competition with both feedlotters and re-stockers present and operating. As with the male portion, light weight weaner heifers saw reduced interest with further corrections in pricing."
For stores, a run of 86 Droughtmaster cross weaner steers sold by K. Rawlins and family of Julago Livestock sold for $3.20c/kg and weighed 217kg to return $694/head.
A pen of 14 steers on account of G & M Whalan sold for 270c/kg and weighed 356kg to return $961/head.
A run of 84 Red Brahman cross heifers sold by Matthews Cattle P/L made 268c/kg and weighed 275kg to average a return of $737/head.
A pen of 30 heifers on account to Cattle JV sold to a top of 210c/kg and weighed 142kg to return $298/head.
Three cows and calves sold by D. Stanford returned $1110/unit.
For this week's yarding in Charters Towers, 1259 cattle are booked in - 306 prime and 953 stores.
WJ and KL Bethel "Jenkins Creek", Georgetown, has booked in 100 mixed sex weaners for the sale.
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
