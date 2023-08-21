North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Charters Towers prime and store cattle sale registered further price drops

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated August 21 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The yarding at last week's Charters Towers Combined Agents Prime and Store Sale on August 16 included this pen of steers from Julago Livestock. PIcture supplied by Nutrien Livestock
The yarding at last week's Charters Towers Combined Agents Prime and Store Sale on August 16 included this pen of steers from Julago Livestock. PIcture supplied by Nutrien Livestock

The top price for medium prime steers and bullocks (up to 500kg) dropped as much as 44.2c/kg at last week's Charters Towers Combined Agents Prime and Store sale compared to the previous week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.