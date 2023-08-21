What does a livestock agent, ex-rodeo competitor and announcer have in common? They're all the same person.
Cloncurry livestock agent Bo Scoble is a man with many hats.
Bo Scoble, 35, completed his schooling in Atherton before spending four years at UQ Gatton Campus studying a Bachelor of Agricultural Science.
When he graduated he received a cadetship with AACo and worked throughout Queensland and the Northern Territory.
In 2010, Mr Scoble started working for Landmark in Dalby, and followed his career to Wandoan, Mareeba and Richmond before settling in Cloncurry as the Landmark branch manager in 2014.
"There was always the plan to move back to the north after gaining some more intensive beef industry experience in the south and my girlfriend, now wife, Chelsea who I first met in 2007 at Uni moved out to Cloncurry in 2014," Mr Scoble said.
"In 2017 I started working as a co-agent to the company. In 2019 Landmark merged nationally with Ruralco and changed to Nutrien Ag Solutions and July that year I left the manager's role to focus on the livestock business and my young family.
"I cover anywhere from the Northern Territory border to Hughenden, Winton to the Gulf."
Mr Scoble said he had always had a passion for agriculture.
"I knew I always wanted to be in the beef industry, but coming from a family that doesn't have large land or cattle holdings I didn't really know where I would fit into the industry," he said.
"It is a challenging, very competitive industry, getting the best results for my clients is something I really focus on and strive to be the best at. To me it's not so much about selling the most or being the biggest and best, it's about getting the best results for clients."
Mr Scoble also has a passion for sport and particularly rodeo and campdraft, and can be found in the arena during the season.
"I used to compete in junior bulls, novice and open bulls, broncs, I got on one bareback horse down in Caboolture years ago- never again," he said.
"I broke my arm and had a few injuries riding bulls, then I started clowning and wasn't real good at it.
"From there I was doing a few charity auctions at rodeos and a committee asked if I would be a back up announcer, and it grew from there.
"I started announcing a few campdrafts which doesn't appeal to me as much, but now I do up to 10 events a year like Normanton rodeo which is two and a half days on the microphone."
Mr Scoble also announces at Quamby Rodeo, Dajarra Campdraft and Rodeo, Burketown and a few smaller shows in Cloncurry and Mount Isa.
"I have also done a few at Saxby, Sedan Dip, Burke and Wills and Maxi Races in the past," he said.
"To be an announcer you need a clear voice, up beat, confident without being cocky as sometimes you're dealing with some charismatic cowboys and girls, and the experience of being around rodeos for the last 20 years definitely helps. You understand how things need to be done.
"It is the best place to watch a rodeo. With the experience of being on rough stock you still feel a part of the adrenaline and I think it's part of an adrenaline addiction to be honest, a love of the sport."
Mr Scoble said he enjoyed being involved in the community and hoped to pass it on to his own kids.
"Announcing is a way to get involved in the community," he said.
"Community is a massive thing and for me it started when I was playing junior footy.
"It was the best way to get involved with the community as a kid, so it is something I would like to pass onto my kids."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
