North Queensland Register
Home/News

A teacher's sea change to teach remote bush kids in North Queensland

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated August 18 2023 - 7:52am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A teacher's sea change to teach remote bush kids in North Queensland
A teacher's sea change to teach remote bush kids in North Queensland

A North West teacher has made the ultimate sea change, relocating from one end of the country to the other to teach remote bush kids in outback Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.