North Queensland Register
Home/News

Ekka 2023: Dairy youth event results

Alexandra Bernard
By Alexandra Bernard
August 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Semex team of Abbi Blackmore and Katelyn Tippet from Kenilworth, Zoë O'Neill, Nambour, Ayce Barron, Canbooya, and Ethan Williams, Burpengary, with John Cotter, judge Rod Verrall and Stuart Blackmore, UD Trucks Brisbane. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.
Semex team of Abbi Blackmore and Katelyn Tippet from Kenilworth, Zoë O'Neill, Nambour, Ayce Barron, Canbooya, and Ethan Williams, Burpengary, with John Cotter, judge Rod Verrall and Stuart Blackmore, UD Trucks Brisbane. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.

The next generation of dairy producers were on display the Royal Queensland Show on Wednesday as the dairy exhibits kicked off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandra Bernard

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.