The next generation of dairy producers were on display the Royal Queensland Show on Wednesday as the dairy exhibits kicked off.
The events were all judged by Rod Verrall, Gowrie Junction.
Starting with the youth team challenge, three teams were tasked with clipping and preparing their animal in a half hour time frame, before undertaking paraders and junior judging.
Claiming the top spot was the Semex team made up of Abbi Blackmore and Katelyn Tippet from Kenilworth, Zoë O'Neill, Nambour, Ayce Barron, Canbooya, and Ethan Williams, Burpengary.
Team captain Miss O'Neill said she had been entering the challenge for a long time and it was always good fun.
"It gets us all out from behind the cows for a little bit," she said.
"It brings us all a bit closer together."
Miss O'Neill said clipping was the most challenging.
"We only had half an hour - luckily the judge extended it by five minutes," she said.
"It takes a lot of skill and effort and you miss a lot when you just clip it in half an hour."
Following on from the team challenge individuals showed their prowess with paraders and junior judging.
The paraders competition was taken out by 15 year-old Pittsworth local Malachi Garratt.
Judge Mr Verrall said there was a very close knit between Mr Garratt and his animal.
Mr Garratt has grown up on the family dairy farm, which has been going for 96 years.
"The plan is to stay on the farm and continue it on for the future," he said.
"You're just always out and doing something and there's a lot of variety in the work.
"You get to enjoy the animal side of it and the machinery side of it and all the things that go along with that."
Mr Garratt said he came to Queensland Royal with one of their champion cows from Gatton show, however this was his first time competing and was enjoying himself so far.
"We decided to put her in this year and I've come along to help out and enter in the youth competitions," he said.
Mr Garratt took champion parader over reserve champion Zoë O'Neill, Nambour.
In the junior judging two brothers from Toowoomba claimed senior and junior champions.
Ryan, 16, and Darcy, 9, Phillips took home the blue ribbons.
Ryan said they were off a hobby farm and showing was their expertise.
"We travel all around Queensland and Victoria showing dairy cows," he said.
The last event of the day, the All Breeds Youth Show, gave the young competitors the chance to show off their animals.
The champion all breed heifer was awarded to the two-year-old Jersey heifer Adadale Valiant Petra 2, exhibited by the Paulger Family, Kenilworth.
Mr Verrall said the champion heifer was an ideal package who was clean and wide through the front, and tracks really well.
"She is the definition of refined and angularity," he said.
The reserve champion went to the 13 month-old Illawarra Sunny View GB Duchess, exhibited by Ryan Phillips, Toowoomba.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.