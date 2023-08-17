Competition for feeder weight steers and heifers at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 3062 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 968 prime cattle and 2091 store cattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 167 bullocks, 100 heifers, 551 cows and 150 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 1042 steers, 1049 heifers, and three cows and calves.
Cattle consisted of isolated pens of well finished bullocks, along with good runs of finished cows selling to a full buying panel.
Bulls were in shorter supply, with any export suitable types selling to a wider buying panel, resulting in firm rates.
The yarding was drawn from Cloncurry, Julia Creek, Richmond, Hughenden, Georgetown, Chillagoe and Mt Garnet, along with the regular local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were 12c easier, heifers were 15c easier, cows were 18c easier, and bulls were 5c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 240c and averaged 225, and those over 500kg topped at 270c to average 249c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 239c and averaged 212c, while heifers over 540kg topped at 230c, averaging 228c. Cows under 400kg made 180c and averaged 155c, while cows over 400kg reached 211c, averaging 186c. Bulls over 450kg reached 274c to average 243c.
Bullocks topped at 266c for a pen of Brahman bullocks sold on a/c MI McClymont, weighing 607kg to return $1615/hd.
Top priced trade heifers were presented on a/c Dallas Herrod, selling for 239c, and weighed 511kg, to return $1221/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by Edinburgh Park for 211c, weighing 496kg to return $1046/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c F and R Blacklock topped the sale at 274c, and weighed 543kg, returning $1487/hd.
Store cattle were made up of some quality runs of weaner steers, with the better end remaining firm on previous weeks, but lighter weights and particularly Brahman cross steers and mickeys saw a further correction.
Feeder weight steers and heifers met firm competition, with both lotfeeders and restockers present and operating. As with the male portion, light weight weaner heifers saw reduced interest, and further corrections in pricing.
Steers under 200kg reached 320c to average 248c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 320c, averaging 258c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 270c and averaged 245c and steers over 400kg sold to 240c to average 240c. Mickeys under 450kg sold to 210c, averaging 197c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 210c and averaged 167c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 268c, averaging 220c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 232c to average 229c.
A run of 86 Droughtmaster cross weaner steers a/c Julago Livestock made 320c, weighing 217kg and returning $694/hd.
A pen of 14 steers a/c G and M Whalan sold for 270c, to weigh 356kg, returning $961/hd.
A run of 84 Red Brahman cross heifers a/c Matthews Cattle P/L made 268c, weighing 275kg to average $737/hd.
A pen of 30 heifers a/c Cattle JV sold to a top of 210c, weighing 142kg to return $298/hd.
Three cows and calves sold on a/c D Stanford returned $1110/unit.
