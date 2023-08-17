North Queensland Register
Steers 356kg make 270c/$961 at Charters Towers

August 17 2023 - 11:00am
Competition for feeder weight steers and heifers at Charters Towers
Competition for feeder weight steers and heifers at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 3062 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 968 prime cattle and 2091 store cattle.

