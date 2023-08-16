Buyers selective at Mareeba

Mareeba combined agents yarded a total of 630 cattle on Tuesday.
The prime cattle consisted of 19 bullocks, 10 bulls and 34 cows. Store cattle consisted of 116 steers, 235 heifers, five cows and 182 mickeys.
Agents reported a decrease in supply and overall quality was mixed and similar to last week.
The regular panel of buyers was present and operating very selectively. Prices tapered off on lesser quality lines however the best sold to fair demand.
The yarding was drawn from Kowanyama, Dimbulah, Chillagoe, Laura, Lakeland, Cooktown and local and coastal areas.
Steers and bullocks 400-600kg sold to 235c and averaged 216c, and those 600-750kg reached 268c, average 248c.
Cows 400-500kg made 208c and averaged 195c, cows 500-600kg reached 190c, averaging 190c and cows over 600kg made 196c, averaging 196c.
Bulls 500-650kg made 234c and averaged 201c, while bulls over 650kg reached 248c to average 242c.
Yearling steers under 200kg reached 216c to average 216c, and yearling steers 200-300kg sold to 306c, averaging 260c.
Steers 200-300kg sold to 286c, averaging 240c, and steers 300-400kg topped at 280c and averaged 244c.
Yearling heifers under 200kg topped at 220c and averaged 112c, and yearling heifers 200-300kg sold to 236c, averaging 204c.
Heifers under 300kg topped at 284c and averaged 113c, heifers 300-400kg sold to 220c, averaging 180c.
Cows 300-400kg reached 151c, average 129c.
Bulls under 200kg reached 206c, average 176c, bulls 200-300kg made 254c, average 165c, and bulls 300-500kg reached 248c, average 148c.
